Crystal Palace V AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Wayne Hennessey is fit to return for Crystal Palace when they host Bournemouth.
The Wales international has shaken off a back problem but faces competition from Julian Speroni, who impressed in the goalless draw at West Brom last week.
Yohan Cabaye (knee), Scott Dann and James McArthur (both illness) are also fit but Joel Ward (groin) is a doubt.
Bournemouth will be without Adam Smith.
Defender Smith is serving a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Southampton.
Goalkeeper Adam Federici (knee) is back in light training for the Cherries, while the defensive duo of Brad Smith (hip) and Tyrone Mings (back) continue their rehabilitation.
