 
  1. Football
  2. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace sign Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald

24 July 2017 05:23

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Jairo Riedewald from Ajax.

The 20-year-old defender will be reunited with Eagles boss Frank de Boer who gave him his first-team debut at Ajax in 2013.

Defender Riedewald has won three caps for Holland and played against Manchester United in Ajax's Europa League final defeat last season.

Riedewald told the club's official website: "I am very pleased to be joining Crystal Palace and, after speaking with the gaffer a couple of weeks ago, I was delighted to have the opportunity to come over and play in the Premier League.

"The Premier League is a great competition to be involved in and it is a great opportunity to be working under Frank de Boer once again having been with him at Ajax.

"I look forward to meeting my new team-mates and then getting the chance to be out on the training ground and getting ready for the new season."

Riedewald played 93 times for Ajax, scoring three goals, and won the Eredivise title in 2014.

Frank de Boer added: " He will be an excellent addition to our squad, Jairo is a young player but already has a lot of experience. I know he is looking forward to playing in the Premier League."

Source: PA

