 
  1. Football
  2. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare close to full return after car crash

09 August 2017 02:24

Defender Pape Souare hopes to be back in first-team contention soon after returning to full training following severe injuries in a car crash which saw him miss most of last season.

The Senegal left-back had made just four appearances for the Eagles before he was involved in a road traffic accident on the M4 during September 2016, leaving the player needing to be airlifted to hospital with a broken leg and jaw.

Souare, 27, faced a lengthy spell of rehabilitation, but has now been able to join in again with his team-mates ahead of the new Premier League campaign, which starts at home to newly promoted Huddersfield on Saturday.

Crystal Palace posted a video of the defender going through fitness drills and ball work at Beckenham.

Souare is now focused on being available for new boss Frank de Boer as soon as possible.

"I heard you were looking for me. Feeling blessed to come back for my first training session with the 1st team @CPFC #Thereturn ," Souare posted on his official Twitter account.

"I want to say Thank You to all of you for your love and support on this journey! I read every msg and I hope to make u all happy soon."

Palace are expected to complete a season loan for Manchester United's 19-year-old defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Source: PA

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.