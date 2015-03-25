Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare close to full return after car crash

Defender Pape Souare hopes to be back in first-team contention soon after returning to full training following severe injuries in a car crash which saw him miss most of last season.

The Senegal left-back had made just four appearances for the Eagles before he was involved in a road traffic accident on the M4 during September 2016, leaving the player needing to be airlifted to hospital with a broken leg and jaw.

Souare, 27, faced a lengthy spell of rehabilitation, but has now been able to join in again with his team-mates ahead of the new Premier League campaign, which starts at home to newly promoted Huddersfield on Saturday.

Crystal Palace posted a video of the defender going through fitness drills and ball work at Beckenham.

Souare is now focused on being available for new boss Frank de Boer as soon as possible.

"I heard you were looking for me. Feeling blessed to come back for my first training session with the 1st team @CPFC #Thereturn ," Souare posted on his official Twitter account.

"I want to say Thank You to all of you for your love and support on this journey! I read every msg and I hope to make u all happy soon."

Palace are expected to complete a season loan for Manchester United's 19-year-old defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Source: PA

