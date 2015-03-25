 
Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

28 October 2017 05:13
Zaha rescues late point for Palace to increase pressure on West Ham boss Bilic

Slaven Bilic's do-or-die week ended in disappointment as Wilfried Zaha's 97th-minute equaliser earned Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham.

Bilic had admitted this was another crunch few days for his future as manager and the visitors looked on course for a morale-boosting win when Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew put them two up at Selhurst Park.

But Palace came roaring back in the second half as Luka Milivojevic's penalty and a stoppage-time strike from Zaha earned Roy Hodgson's men a dramatic point.

Source: PA

