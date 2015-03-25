 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives deny tax fraud allegations

14 June 2017 12:09

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have denied allegations that he defrauded the Spanish tax office of 14.7million euros (£12.9m).

The Real Madrid forward has been accused by Madrid's regional state prosecutor of four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights payments.

The prosecutor alleged he used an off-shore company to hide a portion of his income from the tax office - but a statement from Ronaldo's management company Gestifute insisted the company, Tollin, which was established during Ronaldo's time with Manchester United, has acted in accordance with British and Spanish tax laws.

Tuesday evening's statement read: "Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid in 2009 under the Law of Impatriots, legislation in force and prevailing then, and he was taxed only for the incomes that were attributable to Spain.

"The Prosecutor's Office says that the player declared the income derived from the transfer of image rights as income from movable capital to evade taxes.

"The laws applicable to Cristiano Ronaldo are the Personal Income Tax Law and the Impatriots Law. In Articles 25.4 and 13.1.F3, respectively, it is clear that the player's income for image rights is considered to be as movable capital and will only exceptionally be income from an economic activity.

"The player declared to the Tax Authorities 100 per cent of the part attributable to Spain of Tollin's income and his image rights during the periods 2009-2014 and 2015-2020. All this according to the criteria set by the United Kingdom Treasury to determine that part of the image transfer revenue was originated in that country, which shows that there was no intention to defraud.

"In conclusion: the declared amount can be discussed, but it is clear that the football player did not try to evade taxes."

Source: PA

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in

Feature Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier League fixtures

Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier Leag...

The Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 were announced this morning.

Feature Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions

Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions...

England's 3-2 defeat to France on Tuesday featured the Three Lions' first encounter with the new system of video assistant referees (VARs).

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.