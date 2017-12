Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or for a fifth time to move level with rival Lionel Messi.

The Real Madrid forward was named the winner of France Football’s prestigious award at a ceremony in Paris on Thursday.

Ronaldo, 32, previously won the award in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Source: By By PA Sport Staff

