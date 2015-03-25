 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo vows to 'stay quiet' over tax fraud allegations

15 June 2017 01:09

Cristiano Ronaldo has said "sometimes the best answer is to be quiet" in the wake of allegations he defrauded the Spanish tax office of 14.7million euros (£12.9m).

The Portugal captain has been accused by Madrid's regional state prosecutor of four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights payments.

Ronaldo's representatives have denied the allegations while the 32-year-old's club side, Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, have also thrown their support behind the superstar forward and backed him to prove his innocence.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke briefly when quizzed on the subject by reporters following a training session with Portugal on Wednesday, saying he had a "clear conscience".

And Ronaldo issued another short message on social media on Thursday.

Accompanying a photo of himself holding a finger to his lips, Ronaldo said on Instagram: "Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet ??."

Madrid's state prosecutor alleged Ronaldo used an off-shore company to hide a portion of his income from the tax office.

However, a statement from Ronaldo's management company Gestifute insisted the company, Tollin, which was established during Ronaldo's time with Manchester U nited - from whom he moved to Real Madrid in 2009 - has acted in accordance with British and Spanish tax laws.

Ronaldo is currently on international duty with Portugal preparing for the Confederations Cup in Russia, which begins on Saturday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in

Feature Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier League fixtures

Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier Leag...

The Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 were announced this morning.

Feature Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions

Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions...

England's 3-2 defeat to France on Tuesday featured the Three Lions' first encounter with the new system of video assistant referees (VARs).