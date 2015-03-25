Cristiano Ronaldo takes his children to the gym

Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo believes in teaching his children that talent and dedication is the only way to become the best – by making them watch him workout in the gym.

The 32-year-old, who was named the world’s best male player at the 2017 Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday, shared a photo of his son Cristiano Jr holding one of his twin babies while he performed leg raises.

Ensinando aos meus 2 filhos com talento, trabalho e dedicação e a única forma de chegar a ser o número 1???????????? pic.twitter.com/gZIKpydF2p — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 25, 2017

The post on Twitter said: “Teaching to my 2 kids with talent, hard work and dedication and the only way to get to be the number 1”.

Ronaldo is a father to three children, seven-year-old Cristiano Jr and four-month old twins Eva and Mateo. His partner Georgina Rodriguez is currently pregnant with his fourth child.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

