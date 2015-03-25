 
Cristiano Ronaldo takes his children to the gym

25 October 2017 07:31

Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo believes in teaching his children that talent and dedication is the only way to become the best – by making them watch him workout in the gym.

The 32-year-old, who was named the world’s best male player at the 2017 Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday, shared a photo of his son Cristiano Jr holding one of his twin babies while he performed leg raises.

The post on Twitter said: “Teaching to my 2 kids with talent, hard work and dedication and the only way to get to be the number 1”.

Ronaldo is a father to three children, seven-year-old Cristiano Jr and four-month old twins Eva and Mateo. His partner Georgina Rodriguez is currently pregnant with his fourth child.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

