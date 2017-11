Cristiano Ronaldo picks up more than 30 million Instagram followers in 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the king of the sports stars when it comes to Instagram with the Real Madrid forward picking up an additional 30 million followers in 2017.

The 32-year-old took his total to an astounding 116 million and he also had the most liked sports video on the social media site in the calendar year.

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

The most geotagged sports venue of 2017 was the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, home to the Dodgers.

Neymar may have swapped Barcelona for Paris St Germain in the summer but the Brazil star still garnerned the most views on Instagram stories this year.

que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽⚽️ Good bless and protect us 🙏🏽⚽️ A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:21am PST

In the UK, it was former England captain David Beckham who racked up the most story views on the network.

Big hug from the best @_diegomaradona_10 🇦🇷 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Nov 4, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

