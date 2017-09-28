 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo picks up more than 30 million Instagram followers in 2017

30 November 2017 11:52

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the king of the sports stars when it comes to Instagram with the Real Madrid forward picking up an additional 30 million followers in 2017.

The 32-year-old took his total to an astounding 116 million and he also had the most liked sports video on the social media site in the calendar year.

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The most geotagged sports venue of 2017 was the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, home to the Dodgers.

Neymar may have swapped Barcelona for Paris St Germain in the summer but the Brazil star still garnerned the most views on Instagram stories this year.

que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽⚽️ Good bless and protect us 🙏🏽⚽️

A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

In the UK, it was former England captain David Beckham who racked up the most story views on the network.

Big hug from the best @_diegomaradona_10 🇦🇷

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.