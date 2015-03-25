Cristiano Ronaldo in numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to sweep all before him on Saturday night, scoring twice as Real Madrid won the Champions League with a 4-1 victory over Juventus.

In doing so, he reached 600 career goals with plenty more surely to come.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the numbers behind Ronaldo's remarkable feat.

600 - Goals scored by Ronaldo for Sporting, Manchester United, Madrid and Portugal.

5 - For Sporting, his first club.

118 - Goals for United across 292 appearances and six quite brilliant seasons.

406 - . and counting, for Madrid.

71 - He is also the record scorer for Portugal.

4 - Times the Ballon d'Or winner.

5 - League titles spread across United and Real.

4 - Champions League titles, one with United and three for Madrid.

42 - Hat-tricks for Madrid.

51 - Goals for Real Madrid this season.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.