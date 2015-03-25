 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo fails with appeal against five-match ban for pushing referee

16 August 2017 04:54

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed in his bid to overturn his five-match ban for pushing a referee during Real Madrid's Supercopa de Espana first-leg win over Barcelona.

The Portugal forward, who had scored in the 3-1 victory, reacted badly after being shown a second yellow for diving by match official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, shoving the Spaniard in the back.

A Spanish football federation (RFEF) committee has now dismissed an appeal, meaning Ronaldo will miss Wednesday evening's Supercopa return leg against Barca and upcoming LaLiga games against Deportivo La Coruna, Valenica, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Ronaldo was found guilty of 'Violation of article 96 of the Disciplinary Code', which relates to using "mild force" against the officials, including grabbing, pushing or shaking.

He has also been fined 3,805 euros (£3,459), with Real fined 1,750 euros (£1,590).

Real boss Zinedine Zidane believes the ban is disproportionate, telling the club's official website on Tuesday: "I am and we are very upset. I'm not going to get involved with the referees but, after what happened, to think that he'll not play for five games makes you think that something isn't right.

"It's too long for him.

"I have been very clear in my response. What happened, happened, but when you look at the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has got five matches, you have to admit that it is a lot."

Source: PA

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.