Cristiano Ronaldo claims FIFA menâ€™s player of the year award

23 October 2017 08:30

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA men’s player of the year award.

Ronaldo retained the prize after scoring 44 goals in 48 appearances in 2017, including 33 for Real Madrid and 11 for Portugal.

The forward collected his award at a ceremony held at the London Palladium on Monday, with fellow nominees Lionel Messi and Neymar both in the crowd.

“Thank you a lot to the guys for voting for me,” Ronaldo said.

“(I want) To give a mention to Leo and Neymar to be here, Real Madrid supporters, my team-mates, my coach, my president – they support me all the year so I have to say thank you to them.

“We are in England for the first time and I win consecutive awards. This is a great moment for me.”

Lieke Martens won the women’s player award after inspiring Holland to victory on home soil at Euro 2017.

The Barcelona forward came out in front of fellow nominees Carli Lloyd, who collected the award last year, and Deyna Castellanos.

The event was attended by a host of stars past and present, including Diego Maradona, former Brazil striker Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, Sergio Ramos and Harry Kane, with winners decided by a jury of club and international coaches, media representatives and fans.

Ronaldo’s triumph stole the show, however, the 32-year-old receiving recognition for another stellar year in which he won both the Champions League and LaLiga with Real Madrid.

It means he has now picked up three of the last four Ballon d’Or awards, as well as the latest two FIFA Men’s Player prizes.

FIFA is running its own awards for the second consecutive time after ending its partnership with France Football’s Ballon d’Or in 2016.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

