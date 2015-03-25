 
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's big five leagues

17 May 2017 09:39

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night was his 367th in Europe's top five leagues.

Here, we look at some of the players the former Manchester United striker has overtaken on his way to the top through his prolific career in England and Spain.

JIMMY GREAVES (366)

Greaves, who was retrospectively awarded a World Cup winner's medal after missing out on a final appearance with England in 1966, plundered the bulk of his goals for Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham, also spending time in Italy with AC Milan.

GERD MULLER (365)

Muller dished out all of his Bundesliga punishment in a Bayern Munich shirt and, come his retirement after three years in America with Fort Lauderdale, he was pushing 500 league goals.

LIONEL MESSI (346)

Ronaldo's great rival Messi is Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 504 goals in all competitions, but the months he has spent injured have allowed his Portuguese foe to streak ahead in the charts.

STEVE BLOOMER (317)

Bloomer, who was interned in a prison camp during World War One, never played abroad, instead scoring all of his goals for Derby - in two spells - and Middlesbrough.

DIXIE DEAN (310)

William Ralph 'Dixie' Dean spent 13 years terrorising defences with Everton and his tally would have been 37 goals higher had the Toffees not spent the 1930-31 season in the second division.

Source: PA

