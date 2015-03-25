 
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for five matches after his Supercopa shove on referee

14 August 2017 03:09

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will serve a five-game suspension after pushing the referee following his dismissal during Sunday's Supercopa de Espana first leg against Barcelona.

Ronaldo, having already been cautioned for taking his shirt off after scoring in the 3-1 win at the Nou Camp, was shown a second yellow card in the 82nd minute for diving after going down under pressure from Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The Portugal international responded to his dismissal by shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the back before making his way off the pitch.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has now handed the 32-year-old a five- ban - one for the double booking and another four for pushing the official.

Source: PA

