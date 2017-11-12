 
Cristiano Ronaldo announces the birth of his fourth child

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to sharing photographs of his family on social media and on Sunday night he announced the birth of his fourth child.

He and partner Georgina Rodriguez had already made public their intention to name their baby daughter Alana Martina and, on Sunday, she arrived in the world.

The Real Madrid man was present at the birth, as was son Cristiano Jnr, and he shared a picture of the two of them with Georgina and the new arrival on his Instagram.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ??

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

“Alana Martina was just born,” he wrote. “Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy.”

Ronaldo now has four children, with Alana Martina joining Cristiano Jnr and twins Eva and Mateo.

The couple had kept the due date a secret, with Ronaldo spending the days prior to the birth taking Cristiano Jnr to work with him.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

