 
  1. Football
  2. Sassuolo

Cristian Bucchi takes over at Sassuolo

20 June 2017 01:54

Sassuolo have named Cristian Bucchi as their new head coach.

Bucchi replaces Eusebio Di Francesco who recently left to take charge of Roma after guiding Sassuolo to a 12th-placed finish in Serie A last season.

The 40-year-old Bucchi helped Perugia finish fourth in Serie B last term, securing a place in the promotion play-offs where they lost to eventual winners Benevento in the semi-finals.

A club statement read: " Sassuolo announce that they have entrusted the task of coaching the first team to Cristian Bucchi."

Bucchi will hold a press conference on Wednesday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.