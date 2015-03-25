Cristian Bucchi takes over at Sassuolo

Sassuolo have named Cristian Bucchi as their new head coach.

Bucchi replaces Eusebio Di Francesco who recently left to take charge of Roma after guiding Sassuolo to a 12th-placed finish in Serie A last season.

The 40-year-old Bucchi helped Perugia finish fourth in Serie B last term, securing a place in the promotion play-offs where they lost to eventual winners Benevento in the semi-finals.

A club statement read: " Sassuolo announce that they have entrusted the task of coaching the first team to Cristian Bucchi."

Bucchi will hold a press conference on Wednesday.

Source: PA

