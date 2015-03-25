 
Crewe V Stevenage at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

05 October 2017 03:02
Conor Grant could return as Crewe look to end losing streak against Stevenage

Crewe's on-loan midfielder Conor Grant is available to face Stevenage after being cup-tied against Oldham in Tuesday's 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat.

Ryan Wintle suffered a stress fracture of his tibia against Carlisle last month and is out with the midfielder joining defender George Ray, who has a back problem, as a long-term absentee.

James Jones' hip injury will also keep him out again and it could be another two weeks before the midfielder is back in contention.

Crewe have lost six straight games in all competitions but are still six points clear of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone.

Stevenage are without Ben Kennedy, Ryan Johnson and Terence Vancooten.

Kennedy and Johnson are away with the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad, while Vancooten has received a first International call-up for Guyana.

But Boro can call on Dale Gorman, who is ruled out for Northern Ireland due to suspension.

Midfielder Jack King is still out injured having been sidelined since August.

Source: PAR

