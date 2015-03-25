 
Crewe V Notts County at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

16 October 2017 03:35
Chris Dagnall could return to Crewe starting XI for clash with Notts County

Striker Chris Dagnall is pushing to start Crewe's home clash with Sky Bet League Two leaders Notts County.

Boss Dave Artell revealed Dagnall has been struggling with a niggling injury and had to settle for a 29-minute substitute appearance in Saturday's defeat to Yeovil.

However, the Alex boss confirmed he should be fully fit for Tuesday night's game.

Chris Porter and Jordan Bowery started up front in the 2-0 loss to the Glovers.

Notts County will be without goalkeeper Adam Collin after he was forced off in Saturday's win over Barnet.

Collin required treatment after injuring his knee in an aerial collision in the first half and though he initially played on, he succumbed just before the hour mark.

Ross Fitzsimons took his place and is now in line for a first league start, with manager Kevin Nolan hopeful Collin will be available to face Carlisle on Saturday.

County are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Crewe, with eight wins and four draws since their last defeat to the Railwaymen in 1997.

Source: PAR

