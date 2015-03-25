Crewe V Luton at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

Crewe pair doubtful for Luton clashCrewe are set to be without Michael Raynes and Tom Lowery for their Sky Bet League Two game at home to Luton on Saturday.Raynes and Lowery missed Tuesday's win over Morecambe with groin and hamstring injuries respectively, and are unlikely to recover in time for this weekend.James Jones (pelvis), Ryan Wintle (fractured tibia) and George Ray (back) are also out.Crewe's victory in midweek was their first in five league matches. They sit 19th in the table.League leaders Luton will have Olly Lee back from a ban for the trip to Gresty Road.Midfielder Lee served a one-game suspension during the midweek win over Carlisle after collecting his fifth booking of the campaign last weekend.Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert, who suffered a groin problem last Saturday, has been ruled out until the new year, while striker James Collins (leg) also remains sidelined.Defender Johnny Mullins and midfielder Andrew Shinnie are fit to feature after boss Nathan Jones substituted them for precautionary reasons on Tuesday. Midfielder Alan McCormack, who has not featured since mid-September, is injury-free and in contention to play as he looks to regain match fitness.

Source: PAR

