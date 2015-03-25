 
Crewe V Lincoln City at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

09 November 2017 04:06
David Artell to ring the changes for Crewe

Crewe boss David Artell will make some changes to his team for the visit of Lincoln.

Artell gave some of his fringe players a run out against Port Vale in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek, resting the likes of Dave Richards, Perry Ng, Callum Ainley, Conor Grant and Jordan Bowery as the Alex lost 4-2.

That quintet are likely to be restored to the starting line-up on Saturday, while players such as Tom Lowery and George Cooper will hope to keep their places in the team.

James Jones (pelvis), Ryan Wintle (fractured tibia) and George Ray (back) remain out for Crewe, who have won three of their last four games at Gresty Road.

Lincoln also made numerous changes in the Checkatrade Trophy but after a 2-1 win against Notts County, Imps boss Danny Cowley has a different selection dilemma.

Cowley told media at his pre-match press conference on Thursday that the players who came in on Tuesday night had given him a positive reminder of what they are capable of.

Cameron Stewart, Elliott Whitehouse and Josh Ginnelly, who scored the winning goal late on, will be hoping they impressed Cowley enough to keep their places in the team.

Sean Raggett was the other man recalled in midweek, having been ineligible in the FA Cup as part of the deal which will see him join Norwich, but the defender is one of the first names on the team sheet and will most likely start on Saturday.

Source: PAR

