 
  1. Football
  2. Crewe Alexandra

Crewe V Crawley Town at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

15 December 2017 01:06
Crewe midfielder Callum Ainley set to recover to face Crawley

Crewe should be able to call on Callum Ainley for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Crawley on Saturday.

The young midfielder was forced off during the first half of Wednesday's FA Cup second-round replay against Blackburn with a facial wound and has had stitches.

Charlie Kirk impressed as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat and the teenager could have a role to play again.

George Ray (back), James Jones (pelvis) and Ryan Wintle (fractured tibia) remain long-term absentees for a Crewe side who sit only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Manager Harry Kewell is intending to rotate heavily over the coming games as he looks to keep his Crawley squad fit throughout the festive period.

Crawley face five games in 15 days as they look to improve on their 17th place in the table.

Kewell is likely to be without defender Mark Connolly after he was forced off at half-time in last weekend's victory over Mansfield, with replacement Joe McNerney ready to step in from the start after opening the scoring in the 2-0 win.

Cardiff loanee Ibrahim Meite will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up having also scored off the bench against the Stags.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.