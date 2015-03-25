Crewe V Crawley Town at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

Crewe midfielder Callum Ainley set to recover to face CrawleyCrewe should be able to call on Callum Ainley for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Crawley on Saturday.The young midfielder was forced off during the first half of Wednesday's FA Cup second-round replay against Blackburn with a facial wound and has had stitches.Charlie Kirk impressed as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat and the teenager could have a role to play again.George Ray (back), James Jones (pelvis) and Ryan Wintle (fractured tibia) remain long-term absentees for a Crewe side who sit only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.Manager Harry Kewell is intending to rotate heavily over the coming games as he looks to keep his Crawley squad fit throughout the festive period.Crawley face five games in 15 days as they look to improve on their 17th place in the table.Kewell is likely to be without defender Mark Connolly after he was forced off at half-time in last weekend's victory over Mansfield, with replacement Joe McNerney ready to step in from the start after opening the scoring in the 2-0 win.Cardiff loanee Ibrahim Meite will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up having also scored off the bench against the Stags.

Source: PAR

