 
  1. Football
  2. Crewe Alexandra

Crewe V Chesterfield at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 01:30
Tom Lowery set to return for Crewe

Tom Lowery should be back in the Crewe squad for the visit of Chesterfield.

The 19-year-old missed Crewe's first league loss of the season against Grimsby last weekend with a neck strain. Fellow midfielder Conor Grant was knocked unconscious on his debut at Blundell Park and the club will be guided by medical advice as to whether he should feature on Saturday.

James Jones (hip) is back in training but it remains unclear when he will be fully fit while George Ray could be facing another three months on the sidelines after a scan revealed his back fracture has not completely healed.

Striker Jordan Bowery will hope to be involved against his former club while Zoumana Bakayogo, Harry Pickering and Owen Dale are also option for Alex boss David Artell.

Robbie Weir becomes the latest Chesterfield player to serve a suspension this season.

The midfielder must serve a one-match ban after he was sent off against Coventry last weekend, following defenders Ian Evatt and Scott Wiseman in receiving a red card during this campaign.

With Connor Dimaio out injured, Jordan Sinnott and Jak McCourt are options to replace Weir, if Blues boss Gary Caldwell sticks with four defenders. Should he opt to play three at the back, it is possible for Sam Hird to come out of central defence and play in midfield.

The injury sustained by Bradley Barry in the defeat at Newport is not as serious as initially feared and the defender is recovering from a badly bruised leg, rather than a bone fracture.

Source: PAR

