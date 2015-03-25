Crewe V Carlisle at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

On-loan midfielder Conor Grant back in contention for CreweCrewe have on-loan midfielder Conor Grant back in contention for the visit of Carlisle.The Everton youngster has missed the last three matches since suffering concussion on his Alex debut against Grimsby but he played for the under-23 team this week without suffering any ill effects.Right-back Perry Ng could also return to the reckoning after an ankle injury ruled him out of the defeat at Exeter.Midfielder James Jones (hip) will not be fit until next month while defender George Ray (back) remains a long-term absentee for Crewe, who will be looking to maintain their unbeaten home record in League Two this season.Carlisle boss Keith Curle could make changes as he looks to find a first league win in more than a month.The Cumbrians last celebrated three points on August 19 and have yet to settle on a formula since.Samir Nabi will be hoping he gets a chance to help turn the tide after scoring for the reserves in midweek, with the summer signing still awaiting his league debut.Jason Kennedy and Jamie Devitt also appeared in the Central League Cup victory over Morecambe as they look to return to the first XI, with Tom Miller on hand as an extra defensive option.

Source: PAR

