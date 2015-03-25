 
  1. Football
  2. Crewe Alexandra

Crewe V Cambridge Utd at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

11 September 2017 03:05
Crewe waiting on Grant fitness ahead of Cambridge clash

Conor Grant could return to the Crewe squad for the visit of Cambridge.

The on-loan Everton midfielder was knocked unconscious on his debut against Grimsby and missed Saturday's thumping 5-1 home win over Chesterfield on the advice of the club's medical staff.

Should Grant be back in contention, he will probably have to settle for a place on the bench as Alex boss David Artell is unlikely to make many changes to his team after the display against the Spireites.

James Jones (hip) is back in training but it remains unclear when he will be fully fit while George Ray could be facing another three months on the sidelines after a scan revealed his back fracture has not completely healed.

Cambridge are considering a shake-up in defence following their 3-1 defeat at Barnet.

Boss Shaun Derry was unhappy with the way his team performed at the back and could make changes.

"The first half in particular was the lowest it's been in a while. The way we defended for the goals we conceded was very poor," Derry said.

Striker Ade Azeez limped off with an unspecified injury against Barnet and is a doubt for the trip to Crewe.

Source: PAR

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.