Crewe V Cambridge Utd at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

Crewe waiting on Grant fitness ahead of Cambridge clashConor Grant could return to the Crewe squad for the visit of Cambridge.The on-loan Everton midfielder was knocked unconscious on his debut against Grimsby and missed Saturday's thumping 5-1 home win over Chesterfield on the advice of the club's medical staff.Should Grant be back in contention, he will probably have to settle for a place on the bench as Alex boss David Artell is unlikely to make many changes to his team after the display against the Spireites.James Jones (hip) is back in training but it remains unclear when he will be fully fit while George Ray could be facing another three months on the sidelines after a scan revealed his back fracture has not completely healed.Cambridge are considering a shake-up in defence following their 3-1 defeat at Barnet.Boss Shaun Derry was unhappy with the way his team performed at the back and could make changes."The first half in particular was the lowest it's been in a while. The way we defended for the goals we conceded was very poor," Derry said.Striker Ade Azeez limped off with an unspecified injury against Barnet and is a doubt for the trip to Crewe.

Source: PAR

