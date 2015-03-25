 
Crewe V Barnet at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

17 August 2017 05:36
Perry Ng sits out for Crewe

Crewe will be without the suspended Perry Ng against Barnet at Gresty Road.

The young defender was sent off after just 17 minutes of last weekend's home draw with Newport and the 21-year-old must serve a one-match ban for his quick-fire yellow cards.

He could be replaced in the team by the fit-again Zoumana Bakayogo, who has yet to play this season due to a knee injury. Bakayogo played for the Under-23 side at Ipswich in midweek and is available for the first time.

Central defender George Ray is training again after his stress fracture of the back and is close to a return but midfielder James Jones remains out and is set to see a specialist about his hernia problem.

Barnet defender Elliott Johnson will miss the trip north after suffering a serious knee injury.

The left-back was forced off in the opening minutes of last weekend's win over Luton and is set to sit out a big chunk of the season with the problem.

Fellow defender Harry Taylor, who was also substituted in the first half against the Hatters, has had stitches on a facial injury and is unlikely to be available.

Summer signing Richard Brindley (ankle) and striker John Akinde (knee) are expected to remain sidelined.

