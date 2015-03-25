 
Crewe V Accrington Stanley at The Alexandra Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 09:27
Crewe hope to have Chris Dagnall available for Accrington's visit

Crewe hope to have captain Chris Dagnall fit again for the visit of Accrington.

The experienced forward missed the midweek win against Notts County with an Achilles injury along with youngster Lewis Reilly (neck) and the teenager is also hoping to train and make himself available for the weekend.

Midfielder Tom Lowery is nursing a knock sustained during the 2-0 victory over the Magpies but he is expected to retain his place in the side.

James Jones (pelvis) Ryan Wintle (fractured tibia) and George Ray (back) remain out for Crewe as they look for a third straight home win.

On-loan goalkeeper Max Stryjek could return for Stanley having made a quicker than expected recovery from a hamstring injury.

It was initially feared Stryjek could be out for a number of weeks but he showed no ill effects after returning to training this week.

Stanley boss John Coleman has vowed to make defensive changes in the wake of his side's 3-2 midweek loss at Stevenage.

That could mean starts for the likes of Tom Dallison and Callum Johnson, both of whom started that game on the bench.

Source: PAR

