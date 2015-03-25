 
  1. Football
  2. Crewe Alexandra

Crewe 3-0 Crawley Town - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

16 December 2017 05:17
Chris Dagnall double helps Crewe down nine-man Crawley

A brace from Chris Dagnall and a Callum Ainley wonder goal helped Crewe to a much-needed 3-0 win against nine-man Crawley.

Ainley curled in a terrific effort from the edge of the area to open the scoring before Chris Dagnall flicked in a header just before the break to double their lead.

Crewe eased to only their second win in eight matches after Crawley skipper Jimmy Smith and Jordan Roberts were dismissed and Dagnall grabbed his second in stoppage-time.

Crewe spurned some chances and were lucky to not fall behind when Thomas Verheydt flicked Josh Payne's shot onto the crossbar.

Jordan Bowery sliced a far-post volley with the goal gaping, and when Perry Ng's deflected shot was scrambled out by goalkeeper Glenn Morris, Dagnall poked the rebound the wrong side of the post.

Morris was fortunate to escape with a yellow card after he caught Ainley, who was through on goal, as he seized on the keeper's mistake.

However, Ainley put the hosts ahead when he cut in from the left to find the top corner in the 40th minute.

Crewe doubled their lead when Dagnall beat Morris to George Cooper's free-kick to glance home just before the interval .

Crawley's hopes faded further when Smith was issued a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident in the 61st minute.

Substitute Moussa Sanoh struck the woodwork in a rare attack for the visitors but their misery continued when they went down to nine after Jordan Roberts picked up his second yellow card with five minutes left, before Dagnall added a third from close range.

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.