Crewe 1-0 Stevenage - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Crewe end losing streak against Stevenage thanks to Jordan Bowery's late winnerJordan Bowery fired a stoppage-time winner as Crewe ended a run of five consecutive defeats with a 1-0 win over Stevenage.Boro's three-game winning run came to an agonising end and they were made to pay for Matt Godden's first-half penalty miss.Crewe wasted good chances early on with Chris Dagnall shooting straight at goalkeeper Joe Fryer after a misplaced pass put him in the clear and George Cooper slicing horribly wide after Dagnall laid the ball on.Godden spurned the chance to put Stevenage ahead in the 28th minute after he was tripped by Zoumana Bakayogo after bursting into the box. The forward fired his spot-kick straight at Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards.After the break neither side could find any real quality in the final third.But with time running out, Bowery turned inside the box and fired the winner in the fourth minute of added time.

