Crewe 0-5 Carlisle - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Carlisle secure long overdue win in emphatic styleDefender Danny Grainger scored twice as Carlisle won for the first time in six games with an emphatic 5-0 victory at Crewe.Cumbrians boss Keith Curle handed veteran defender Clint Hill his debut, but it was left-back Grainger who stole the show with his left-foot strike flying into the far corner to hand the visitors a 13th-minute lead.Carlisle could have added to their lead before the break with Nicky Adams' deflected effort spinning over the Crewe crossbar and Grainger turning and firing just wide. Former Alex striker Shaun Miller was inches away from glancing Kelvin Etuhu's cross home.But it was another man up against his former club who played a decisive, but sorry, role in the direction of the game.Michael Raynes tripped Reggie Lambe as he tore into the box, allowing Grainger to send goalkeeper Ben Garratt the wrong way from the penalty spot for his second in the 48th minute.Then, when Grainger's inswinging corner bounced across the box, Raynes diverted the ball into his own net.Lambe compounded Crewe's misery as he took Jamie Devitt's pass and slid the ball under Garratt for the fourth with 15 minutes remaining before hitting a post in the closing minutes.Substitute Hallam Hope raced clear to fire in a fifth in stoppage time.

Source: PA

