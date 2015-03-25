Crawley Town V Yeovil at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

Harry Kewell to revert to league side as Crawley host YeovilCrawley boss Harry Kewell will make changes for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Yeovil.Kewell adjusted his line-up for the Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Charlton and is set to revert to the team that thumped Swindon 3-0.Club captain Jimmy Smith is poised to return for his second appearance of the season.Smith made his comeback from a thigh injury against Swindon and marked the occasion with a goal, but was rested against Charlton.Yeovil look set to be without the services of Olufela Olomola for their trip to west Sussex.Olomola, who is on loan with the Glovers from Southampton, was carried off after suffering a shin injury during Yeovil's 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Exeter in midweek.Yeovil boss Darren Way also has Connor Smith on the injury list as his team face a side boosted by their surprise 3-0 away victory over Swindon last weekend.The Glovers, though, have recovered well from an 8-2 opening weekend drubbing at Luton, collecting six points from three games to hold a mid-table slot.

Source: PAR

