Crawley Town V Stevenage at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

28 December 2017 12:35
Glenn Morris set to miss out for Crawley

Crawley are expected to be without goalkeeper Glenn Morris for the home game against Stevenage.

Morris missed the Boxing Day defeat to Colchester after hurting his back during the warm-up and was replaced by Yusuf Mersin, who looks set to continue.

Winger Enzio Boldewijn remains doubtful due to a hamstring strain which kept him out against Colchester and midfielder Jimmy Smith completes a three-match ban.

Boss Harry Kewell could mix things up again after making six changes on Boxing Day, with Mark Randall and Ibrahim Meite among those pushing for recalls.

Stevenage look set to be without Terence Vancooten.

Midfielder Vancooten was forced off during the second half of the 3-0 defeat at Lincoln on Boxing Day with what is suspected to be a fractured cheekbone.

Forward Matty Godden will be assessed after picking up a muscle problem, while Alex Samuel and midfielder Harry Beautyman (both thigh) are also having treatment.

Striker Ben Kennedy has recovered from knee surgery and so could be in line for a start, having again come off the bench at Sincil Bank.

Source: PAR

