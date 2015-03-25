 
Crawley Town V Notts County at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

15 September 2017 10:53
No new injury worries for Crawley boss Harry Kewell

Crawley manager Harry Kewell has no new injury worries ahead of the Sky Bet League Two game with Notts County.

Dutch striker Thomas Verheydt, who has not featured since the end of last month, is the only unavailable player due to a knee problem.

Midfielder Jordan Roberts is fit to play after missing the last two games because of a minor injury.

On-loan Cardiff forward Ibrahim Meite will hope to retain his place in attack after scoring his first senior goal in the midweek draw at Stevenage.

Shola Ameobi is a significant absentee for Notts County's trip to West Sussex.

The veteran forward had to go off with a hamstring injury in the first half of the Magpies' victory over Morecambe last weekend.

He was missing from Tuesday's 1-0 success at home to Swindon when another experienced forward, Jonathan Stead, came up with the winner from the penalty spot.

In-form County are unbeaten in eight matches, and a victory away to Crawley will keep the pressure on table-toppers Exeter.

Source: PAR

