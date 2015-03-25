Crawley Town V Newport County at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

Crawley boss Harry Kewell looks set to be without striker Thomas Verheydt once more for the Sky Bet League Two game against Newport.
The Dutchman has been out since the end of August with a knee injury.
Midfielder Jordan Roberts is set to keep his place after being recalled for the 2-1 win at Barnet on Saturday.
That result was Crawley's first win in four outings, with Mark Randall and Panutche Camara most likely to come in if Kewell decides to make changes.
Newport could make changes despite beating Grimsby 1-0 on Saturday.
Exiles boss Michael Flynn has to manage a small squad and admits skipper Joss Labadie, Mark O'Brien and Ben Tozer - all recently back from injury - might struggle to play three games in a week.
So Scot Bennett, Dan Butler, Lamar Reynolds and Shawn McCoulsky are in contention to step up from the bench.
Reece Cole (knee) and Marlon Jackson (hamstring) are ruled out again.
Source: PAR