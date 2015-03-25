 
Crawley Town V Mansfield at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

08 December 2017 01:23
Kewell welcomes clutch of players back into Crawley squad

Harry Kewell has a welcome selection headache as Crawley host Mansfield.

Jimmy Smith, Josh Yorwerth and Thomas Verheydt have all returned to fitness, giving Kewell some decisions to make.

The Reds were not in action last weekend due to the FA Cup and that has given some weary bodies time to rest.

Kewell said on the club's official website: "We gave the lads a few days off last weekend and they have all come back in this week fit and ready to go."

Mansfield manager Steve Evans, who used to be in charge at Crawley, will make several changes to his team following the Checkatrade Trophy tie in midweek.

The likes of Conrad Logan, Rhys Bennett, Zander Diamond, Paul Anderson, Alex MacDonald and Danny Rose are expected to be among the players restored to the Stags starting line-up.

Striker Kane Hemmings should be fit after a calf complaint but midfielder Joel Byrom is still struggling with a groin problem and with so many games coming up over the festive period he is unlikely to be risked.

David Mirfin aggravated his recent knee injury against Blackpool on Wednesday night but the centre-half would only have been a substitute and his place on the bench will go to someone else.

