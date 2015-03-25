 
Crawley Town V Luton at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 11:53
Crawley defender Josh Yorwerth available for Luton clash after serving ban

Crawley will be boosted by the return of Josh Yorwerth for the visit of Sky Bet League Two leaders Luton.

The defender has completed a three-game ban following his red card against Carlisle on September 30.

Defender Mark Connolly is fit to play after shaking off the illness which caused him to be substituted at half-time in the midweek defeat to Chesterfield.

Right-back Lewis Young (groin) and striker Thomas Verheydt (knee) remain sidelined, along with injured midfielders Mark Randall and Moussa Sanoh.

Luton boss Nathan Jones could name an unchanged side for Saturday's match.

The in-form Hatters have hit 16 goals in their last four league games and appear to have no new selection problems.

Defender Alan McCormack, who has missed the last six league games, will once again be absent after being sent to a specialist to have his groin problem treated.

Captain Scott Cuthbert is set to make his 100th appearance for the Hatters.

Source: PAR

