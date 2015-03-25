Crawley Town V Forest Green at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

Crawley striker Thomas Verheydt could make his first start since August against Forest Green in SkyBet League Two on Saturday.
Verheydt has been out for just over two months with a knee injury but is in contention to start after coming off the bench against Wigan last weekend.
Midfielder Moussa Sanoh is out with a hamstring injury and Josh Doherty is unavailable as he is away with Northern Ireland Under-21s.
Josh Yorwerth, who was left out against Wigan after he was absent from a training session, could return.
Forest Green will be without defender Dale Bennett for the match.
Bennett is serving a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Macclesfield last weekend.
Alex Iacovitti is expected to return after recovering from a hip injury and Dan Wishart is also back in contention following a bout of illness.
Charlie Cooper remains out with a knee problem.
