 
  1. Football
  2. Crawley Town

Crawley Town V Forest Green at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

09 November 2017 04:30
Crawley striker Thomas Verheydt set to make first start since August

Crawley striker Thomas Verheydt could make his first start since August against Forest Green in SkyBet League Two on Saturday.

Verheydt has been out for just over two months with a knee injury but is in contention to start after coming off the bench against Wigan last weekend.

Midfielder Moussa Sanoh is out with a hamstring injury and Josh Doherty is unavailable as he is away with Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Josh Yorwerth, who was left out against Wigan after he was absent from a training session, could return.

Forest Green will be without defender Dale Bennett for the match.

Bennett is serving a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Macclesfield last weekend.

Alex Iacovitti is expected to return after recovering from a hip injury and Dan Wishart is also back in contention following a bout of illness.

Charlie Cooper remains out with a knee problem.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as