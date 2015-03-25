Crawley Town V Colchester at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

Crawley midfielder Jordan Roberts back from banJordan Roberts returns to the Crawley squad after suspension for the game against Colchester.Roberts has completed a one-game ban for his dismissal in the recent clash with Crewe.Jimmy Smith was also sent off in that match and he serves the second game of a three-match suspension.Thomas Verheydt dropped to the bench for Saturday's game at Accrington and is unlikely to break back into a winning starting XI.Colchester boss John McGreal will be hoping Ryan Inniss and Luke Prosser can be involved against the Reds.Inniss had been expected to feature in Saturday's clash with Port Vale following a shoulder problem but did not make the bench.Prosser is recovering well from a knee injury and has an outside chance of being named among the substitutes.Kurtis Guthrie was an unused substitute at the weekend following his return from an ankle injury and will hope for a more prominent role.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.