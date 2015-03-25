Crawley Town V Carlisle at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

Thomas Verheydt still missing for CrawleyStriker Thomas Verheydt remains Crawley's only absentee ahead of the Sky Bet League Two game with Carlisle.The Dutchman, a summer signing from MVV Maastricht, has not played since the end of last month due to a knee problem.Aryan Tajbakhsh was criticised by some Town fans for his performance during Tuesday's home loss to Newport, but manager Harry Kewell could keep faith with the midfielder after publicly defending him.Midfielders Josh Payne and Mark Randall and forward Panutche Camara are waiting in the wings should Kewell opt to alter his starting XI.Carlisle hope midfielder Jason Kennedy can play some part despite a back problem ruling him out of the last two games.Kennedy suffered a spasm caused by some inflammation in a small joint in his back before last weekend's 5-0 win at Crewe.The Cumbrians hope the problem can be addressed by anti-inflammatory injections, allowing boss Keith Curle to at least put Kennedy on the bench in Sussex.Curle is likely to stick with teenager Shamal George, despite the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper being at fault for both goals in the 2-0 midweek home defeat to Stevenage.

Source: PAR

