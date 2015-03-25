 
  1. Football
  2. Crawley Town

Crawley Town V Carlisle at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

29 September 2017 10:46
Thomas Verheydt still missing for Crawley

Striker Thomas Verheydt remains Crawley's only absentee ahead of the Sky Bet League Two game with Carlisle.

The Dutchman, a summer signing from MVV Maastricht, has not played since the end of last month due to a knee problem.

Aryan Tajbakhsh was criticised by some Town fans for his performance during Tuesday's home loss to Newport, but manager Harry Kewell could keep faith with the midfielder after publicly defending him.

Midfielders Josh Payne and Mark Randall and forward Panutche Camara are waiting in the wings should Kewell opt to alter his starting XI.

Carlisle hope midfielder Jason Kennedy can play some part despite a back problem ruling him out of the last two games.

Kennedy suffered a spasm caused by some inflammation in a small joint in his back before last weekend's 5-0 win at Crewe.

The Cumbrians hope the problem can be addressed by anti-inflammatory injections, allowing boss Keith Curle to at least put Kennedy on the bench in Sussex.

Curle is likely to stick with teenager Shamal George, despite the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper being at fault for both goals in the 2-0 midweek home defeat to Stevenage.

Source: PAR

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.