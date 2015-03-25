Crawley Town V Cambridge Utd at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

Kewell could shuffle pack as Crawley go in search of first winCrawley manager Harry Kewell may opt to make changes when his side host Cambridge.The Reds are still searching for their first point of the season after suffering back-to-back league defeats.Dutch striker Thomas Verheydt, a summer arrival from Dutch club Maastricht, has failed to find the back of the net in his first two starts for the club, with veteran forward Matt Harrold waiting in the wings.Experienced midfielder Dean Cox could return to Kewell's squad after being left out for last weekend's narrow defeat at Cheltenham.Defender Brad Halliday has a slim chance of returning for an otherwise unchanged Cambridge.Halliday suffered appendicitis last month and had his appendix removed.He returned to training this week, but may not be risked after five weeks out.United have no other injuries as they seek a first win of the season after League Two losses to Exeter and Carlisle, plus the Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Source: PAR

