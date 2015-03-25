Crawley Town V Barnet at Checkatrade.com Stadium : Match Preview

Josh Payne missing for CrawleyCrawley will be without midfielder Josh Payne for their Sky Bet League Two clash against Barnet.Payne is serving the second game of his three-match suspension after he was dismissed for a late challenge on Stevenage's Alex Samuel.Dennon Lewis and Ibrahim Meite have returned to Watford and Cardiff respectively following the end of their loan spells.Elsewhere, there are no fresh injury concerns for manager Harry Kewell to contend with.Barnet remain without a host of first-team players for their trip to Sussex.Goalkeeper Jamie Stephens (hamstring) has not featured since Boxing Day, with Craig Ross set to continue in his absence.Defender Harry Taylor (metatarsal) and forward Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (knee) will also be unavailable to manager Mark McGhee.Full-back Andre Blackman should be fit to feature after coming off early in the Bees' last game, but long-term absentees Elliott Johnson (knee) and Dave Tarpey (knee) are out.

