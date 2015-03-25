Craig Shakespeare ready for important summer of recruitment at Leicester

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has admitted the Foxes face an important summer of recruitment after his squad's strength in depth was exposed by Tottenham.

The chastening 6-1 home defeat by Spurs on Thursday night came with important first-team regulars Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Danny Drinkwater all absent through injury. And none of the trio are expected to be fit in time for the final Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham had injury problems of their own, most notably to wing-backs Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, but the players who replaced them fitted in seamlessly without compromising on quality.

Shakespeare, who met with head of recruitment Eduardo Macia and director of football Jon Rudkin last week, said: " We'd like to think that we're better than last night's showing, most definitely. Hopefully it was a one-off.

"But Tottenham are a good side, they've recruited really, really well, they've spent heavily in the transfer market. You could see the depth of their side.

"When they've got the injuries they had and the players they could bring in, you understand how the recruitment side of it can have a massive affect.

"There's not enough strength in our squad. We've come into injuries and we've managed to get through the games before that.

"Recruitment is a massive area in any football club. We have to get that right. But we've been unfortunate with injuries and when you miss all the players that we did last night, I think it took its toll."

While ability is important, Shakespeare insists any new signings must also have the right personality to fit in with the existing Leicester squad.

"We look at the whole person. They have to have ability and attributes specific to their positions, but also the personality and mentality has to be right," said Shakespeare.

"We know enough people within football to be able to make checks on that sort of thing and get opinions. You can make checks on players with just a few phone calls."

Andy King was another absentee for Leicester on Thursday night but the midfielder took part in training on Friday and it is hoped he will be able to return to the squad against Bournemouth.

Source: PA

