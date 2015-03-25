 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

Craig Shakespeare not expecting a Leicester exodus

10 August 2017 11:24

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is not worried about a last-minute fire sale that could decimate his squad.

With three weeks of the transfer window remaining, a handful of Foxes stars have been linked with other clubs.

Wantaway midfielder Riyad Mahrez, who expressed his desire to leave at the end of last season, has been the subject of at least one bid from Roma this summer while Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is a known admirer of the 26-year-old and will get to see the player close up on Friday night when Leicester get their Premier League campaign under way at the Emirates.

It has been reported that champions Chelsea are interested in Danny Drinkwater and Bournemouth have made an offer for Demarai Gray.

The likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy have also had suitors in the recent past and it would not be a surprise if there was renewed interest in them ahead of the August 31 deadline.

However, Shakespeare does not envisage a situation towards the end of the month where such players will leave one after the other.

"That's every manager's nightmare," he said. "Every manager's nightmare is to lose players in the last 24 hours or on the day of the window (closing) and you can't get replacements in.

"You know when you have good players that there might be interest in them from other clubs but I wouldn't sleep at night if all the scenarios that you (the media) put to me happened.

"But we are a club who don't need to sell, which is vitally important. We don't want to be a selling club I think we've got owners who want to keep their best players.

"I think we have those assurances s o I haven't got to worry about that. I don't need assurances sometimes because that's what the reality is. W e don't want to be a selling club, we want to be a buying club and try to build a team here."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.