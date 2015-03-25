 
Craig Shakespeare: Leicester turned down Roma bid for Riyad Mahrez

21 July 2017 09:29

Leicester have rejected a bid for Riyad Mahrez, according to manager Craig Shakespeare.

The Algeria forward told the Foxes he wants to leave after an underwhelming follow-up season to their title-winning campaign in 2015/16.

He has not handed in an official transfer request, but said earlier in the summer it was "time to move on" and that he had a gentleman's agreement with the club to do so.

The 26-year-old is currently in Hong Kong taking part in the Asia Trophy with City and, speaking to Sky Sports from the competition, Shakespeare said: "I think I was quoted on the last press day that there was no bids.

"There was a bid from Roma I was told afterwards, so I would like to put the record straight on that one.

"It was politely declined on the basis that it was a low offer. Of what that offer is, don't ask me how much because I don't know and I don't get involved in that."

Roma are on the lookout for a new forward after the departure of Mohamed Salah to Liverpool.

Source: PA

