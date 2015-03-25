Craig Gordon eager to add second Scottish Cup winners' medal to collection

Celtic keeper Craig Gordon is hoping to end his 11-year wait for a second William Hill Scottish Cup winners' medal this weekend.

The Scotland international was between the sticks for Hearts in the 2006 final at Hampden Park when the Jambos beat Gretna in a penalty shoot-out to take the trophy back to Gorgie.

Gordon thought it would be the first of several Scottish Cup medals but at 34 he has still not added to it, although that long wait could come to an end on Saturday when the treble-chasing Hoops, unbeaten domestically this season, take on Aberdeen at the national stadium.

The former Sunderland keeper, who signed for the Parkhead club in 2014 after a long period out with injury, said: "That was a great day for me to win the Scottish Cup with Hearts and to do it again and be part of a treble season would be unbelievable.

"I remember thinking that was just the first of many opportunities that I would have to win cup competitions.

"I probably took it for granted a little bit the first time around, but for everybody, the closer you get to the end of your career the more important these become.

"The older you get, you realise that those don't come along very often, especially one like this with the chance to go and get a treble.

"Even at a big club like Celtic, I have not managed to win the Scottish Cup.

"This is my third season here and we have not managed to win it since I have been here.

"They don't come around as often as you think so we have to make sure we enjoy it, but the only way you can do that is by going out and winning the game."

Gordon is also excited about the possibility of joining Celtic's treble-winning club, which currently includes the teams from of 1967, 1969 and 2001.

He said: "It is good to finish the season unbeaten and you can't be in a much better place going into a cup final. Everyone is looking forward to it.

"It is a great opportunity to make history, to be one of the best teams that has every played for this club.

"If we can do it we will always be remembered and to be part of that is very special.

"You don't get many occasions during your career to get something like that on your CV so we are looking forward to it."

However, Gordon, who has won three league titles and two Betfred Cups since joining Celtic, is wary of the favourites' tag, even against a side they have beaten five times this season.

He said: "That's football. You can lose any match to anybody.

"That's what makes the season we have had so special so far.

"We know we are one game away from being unbeaten the entire domestic season.

"The manager said he didn't think that would be done again in a lifetime so it is a massive opportunity for us, one that we can't ignore.

"If we play with the confidence we have been playing with then we will give ourselves a great chance.

"They are the second best team, there is no doubt about that.

"We have found it difficult against them. We have managed to come out on top but certainly they have given us very good games and I am sure it will be no different this time."

Source: PA

