Coventry V Stoke at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

Brighton loanee Jordan Maguire-Drew could slot into Coventry's squad for the FA Cup third-round clash with Stoke.
The 20-year-old winger could make his Sky Blues bow against Mark Hughes' Premier League outfit at the Ricoh Arena.
Striker Stuart Beavon remains a doubt with a bruised foot, and centre-back Rod McDonald continues to nurse a groin complaint.
Josh Barrett has been recovering from illness, while Duckens Nazon has returned to parent club Wolves.
Stoke have another defensive headache to contend with.
Already without captain Ryan Shawcross (calf) and Bruno Martins Indi (groin), Erik Pieters was forced off with a hamstring issue against Newcastle on Monday and is unlikely to be fit.
Several other players have knocks but Mark Hughes has promised to name a strong team, with Stoke desperately in need of a morale-boosting victory.
Source: PAR