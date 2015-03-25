 
  Football
  Coventry City

Coventry V Newport County at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

17 August 2017 05:06
Coventry boss Mark Robins ponders options for Newport clash

Coventry boss Mark Robins must decide whether to change a winning team for the visit of Newport.

New signing Tony Andreu came on as a second-half substitute in the victory at Grimsby, so the Frenchman could be in line for a first start since being snapped up following his release by Norwich.

Stuart Beavon was given the nod up front, but Duckens Nazon is pressing for a recall while defender James Pearson is yet to make his Sky Blues debut, the former Barnet man having been an unused substitute again at Blundell Park.

Goalkeeper Lee Burge returned to action for the Under-23s following a shoulder problem, but Liam O'Brien is expected to retain his place in the team.

Newport defender Scot Bennett should be fit to return to the starting XI after recovering from an ankle injury.

Midfielder Ben Tozer is also back in training and nearing a return to action after knee surgery, but this weekend will probably be too soon for him.

Striker Marlon Jackson is still sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season.

New loan signing Reece Cole could make his debut in midfield after being among the substitutes for last weekend's draw at Crewe.

Source: PAR

