Coventry V Mansfield at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

Coventry to recall the big guns against MansfieldSeveral players will be restored to the Coventry starting line-up against Mansfield at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.Sky Blues boss Mark Robins made 10 changes against West Brom Under-21 in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek, with experienced midfielder Peter Vincenti the only survivor from the FA Cup win against Maidstone.The likes of Lee Burge, Jack Grimmer, Tom Davies, Michael Doyle, Jodi Jones and Marc McNulty are expected to be among those players who are recalled.Wolves loanee Duckens Nazon is away on international duty with Haiti while midfielder Tony Andreu (knee) will not play again this season.Mansfield, without a league win since the end of September, will be without the suspended Krystian Pearce and Jacob Mellis.Both players received their fifth yellow cards of the season during the FA Cup win at Shaw Lane and they will serve a one-match ban on Saturday.Stags boss Steve Evans has plenty of options available when looking to replace the duo. Rhys Bennett is the obvious candidate to come in for Pearce in central defence while Paul Digby, Calum Butcher or Alfie Potter could be recalled to cover for Mellis.Lee Angol has a knee problem that is expected to keep him out for between one and two weeks while defender David Mirfin will be out for another week with the hamstring injury he suffered against Barnet on October 17.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.