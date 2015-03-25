 
  1. Football
  2. Coventry City

Coventry V Mansfield at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

09 November 2017 04:44
Coventry to recall the big guns against Mansfield

Several players will be restored to the Coventry starting line-up against Mansfield at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins made 10 changes against West Brom Under-21 in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek, with experienced midfielder Peter Vincenti the only survivor from the FA Cup win against Maidstone.

The likes of Lee Burge, Jack Grimmer, Tom Davies, Michael Doyle, Jodi Jones and Marc McNulty are expected to be among those players who are recalled.

Wolves loanee Duckens Nazon is away on international duty with Haiti while midfielder Tony Andreu (knee) will not play again this season.

Mansfield, without a league win since the end of September, will be without the suspended Krystian Pearce and Jacob Mellis.

Both players received their fifth yellow cards of the season during the FA Cup win at Shaw Lane and they will serve a one-match ban on Saturday.

Stags boss Steve Evans has plenty of options available when looking to replace the duo. Rhys Bennett is the obvious candidate to come in for Pearce in central defence while Paul Digby, Calum Butcher or Alfie Potter could be recalled to cover for Mellis.

Lee Angol has a knee problem that is expected to keep him out for between one and two weeks while defender David Mirfin will be out for another week with the hamstring injury he suffered against Barnet on October 17.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as