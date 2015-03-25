Coventry V Forest Green at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

Liam Kelly could return to boost Coventry against Forest GreenCoventry will hope to have midfielder Liam Kelly available to face Forest Green as they look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Accrington.The former Leyton Orient player failed to recover from a foot injury in time for Saturday's game and his place against Stanley was taken by Ben Stevenson.Manager Mark Robins could promote forwards Stuart Beavon and Mark McNulty to the starting line-up after his side wasted several good opportunities to claim a point at Accrington.Robins is definitely without midfielder Tony Andreu, who suffered a serious knee injury last month which will keep him out for the rest of the season.Shell-shocked Forest Green boss Mark Cooper might turn to Omar Bugiel as he seeks an immediate response to the home thrashing by Newport.A Rovers team which had Reece Brown restored to the midfield - before he was hauled off at half-time - lost 4-0 to the Exiles, and Bugiel's subsequent cameo off the bench came too late.The physically imposing German striker has scored three times this season, twice in 1-1 draws and most memorably providing the winner in August's 4-3 triumph over Yeovil. His strikes have therefore been worth five of Forest Green's six points accrued to date in Sky Bet League Two.Defender Manny Monthe (fractured cheekbone) remains out - his last appearance came against Exeter in early September.

Source: PAR

