 
  1. Football
  2. Coventry City

Coventry V Exeter at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

21 September 2017 04:20
Coventry striker Marc McNulty could be back for Exeter clash

Striker Marc McNulty could return for Coventry ahead of schedule to face Exeter.

McNulty limped off against Port Vale with a hamstring injury two weeks ago and boss Mark Robins expected the 25-year-old to be sidelined until the end of the month.

Midfielder Ben Stevenson may also be fit after he suffered an injury in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Shrewsbury in August.

Forward Tony Andreu is out for the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Exeter could select an unchanged team for a fifth successive game.

Grecians boss Paul Tisdale has selected the same starting XI for wins over Newport, Forest Green Rovers, Barnet and Crewe.

He said: "We have that option again. It's a luxury to be in this situation. I can pick the same XI if I wish."

Ryan Harley is close to returning from injury.

Source: PAR

