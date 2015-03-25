Coventry V Crewe at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

Coventry sweating on trio for Crewe clashCoventry boss Mark Robins will hope to have Stuart Beavon, Marc McNulty and Peter Vincenti available to start against Crewe.Striker Beavon has been struggling with a back injury meaning McNulty has been moved into the squad ahead of schedule after suffering a hamstring strain.Vincenti missed Tuesday's 2-1 win at Swindon after suffering a gashed leg in the 2-0 victory over Exeter.Tony Andreu remains sidelined for the season after the summer arrival from Norwich suffered a serious knee injury earlier this month.Crewe were dealt an injury blow this week with the news that Ryan Wintle suffered a stress fracture of his tibia against Carlisle last weekend.The midfielder joins defender defender George Ray, who has a back problem, as a long-term absentee.James Jones' hip injury will also keep him out again and it could be another two weeks before the midfielder is back in contention.George Cooper and Conor Grant had to settle for places on the bench in midweek and will be hoping for recalls after Crewe lost a fourth straight league game at Wycombe.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.