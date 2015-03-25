 
  1. Football
  2. Coventry City

Coventry V Crewe at Ricoh Arena : Match Preview

28 September 2017 06:19
Coventry sweating on trio for Crewe clash

Coventry boss Mark Robins will hope to have Stuart Beavon, Marc McNulty and Peter Vincenti available to start against Crewe.

Striker Beavon has been struggling with a back injury meaning McNulty has been moved into the squad ahead of schedule after suffering a hamstring strain.

Vincenti missed Tuesday's 2-1 win at Swindon after suffering a gashed leg in the 2-0 victory over Exeter.

Tony Andreu remains sidelined for the season after the summer arrival from Norwich suffered a serious knee injury earlier this month.

Crewe were dealt an injury blow this week with the news that Ryan Wintle suffered a stress fracture of his tibia against Carlisle last weekend.

The midfielder joins defender defender George Ray, who has a back problem, as a long-term absentee.

James Jones' hip injury will also keep him out again and it could be another two weeks before the midfielder is back in contention.

George Cooper and Conor Grant had to settle for places on the bench in midweek and will be hoping for recalls after Crewe lost a fourth straight league game at Wycombe.

Source: PAR

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.